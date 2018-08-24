‘Shameless’ Casts Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox for Season 9

Shameless enlisted a Sons of Anarchy alum and a Friends legend as possible romantic partners for its upcoming ninth season.

The show recently cast Katey Sagal in a recurring role for season 9 of the Showtime series as Ingrid Jones. The Golden Globe winner will steal Frank’s (William H. Macy) heart as a crazed psych patient after they cross paths in an emergency room.

According to Variety, Cox will guest star as Jen Wagner, a famous actress with a drinking problem from her past that continues to haunt her. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is tasked with being her sober companion when she visits Chicago, a job that like many things in Lip’s life involves a wilder adventure than it should.

Sagal is no stranger to critically-acclaimed comedy series, as she received four Golden Globe nominations for her role as Peg Bundy on Fox’s Married With Children. She also won the Globe for best actress in a drama series for her performance as Gemma Teller on Sons of Anarchy.

Sagal is also set to make an iconic appearance in the first episode of Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans MC, reprising the role of Gemma on September 4 on FX.

The actress has also had noteworthy roles on Futurama, Superior Donuts, Dirty Dancing, The Bastard Executioner, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Pitch Perfect 2, Bleed for This, Lost, Eli Stone, Boston Legal, 8 Simple Rules, Imagine That and many more.

Cox rose to superstardom as Monica Geller on NBC’s Friends from 1994 to 2004. In 2010, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Jules Cobb on Cougar Town. She has also made appearances on Drunk History, Web Therapy, Scrubs, Family Ties and Misfits of Science. Not to mention her role as Gayle on the Scream horror franchise.

Shameless seems to be going all out for its network record-breaking series, which is set to hit more than 100 episodes during season 19. The upcoming installment will consist of 14 episodes, two more than its usual 12, and be split with fall an spring runs.

The new season will premiere Sept. 9 and run until Oct. 21, with the final seven episodes to air starting Jan. 20. The synopsis for the upcoming season finds Frank finding money opportunities in campaigning, while Fiona (Emmy Rossum) continues climbing up the ladder of the business world. We will also likely find out what happened to Ian after he was arrested in the aftermath of his Gay Jesus movement.

Created by Paul Abbott, and produced by Bonanza Productions, the ninth season will star Macy, White, Rossum, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Stephen Howey, Emma Kenney and Cameron Monaghan.