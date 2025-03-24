‘Severance’ Kills Off A Character In Season 2 Finale

The season two finale of Severance was nothing short of eventful, to say the least.

The most-watched series on Apple TV wowed fans on Friday with answers to their burning questions, great moments with their favorite characters, and the death of one of the series’ antagonists.

In the finale, entitled Cold Harbor, Mark S. escapes from Milchick’s celebratory show with the Choreography & Merriment department after some help from Helly and Dylan. He makes his way to the testing floor using the directions left behind by Irving—only to run into the evil security guard, Mr. Drummond (Darri Ólafsson).

Mark pretends to have just walked up to the wrong door, but Drummond sees through his obvious lie, and starts thrashing Mark around in an action scene that was so brutal it actually gave Adam Scott a concussion in real life.

the exact moment adam got a concussion – ben was so proud that he caught that on camera #severance pic.twitter.com/kNkAahB98B — cami 🍁 (@eaganhelena) March 22, 2025

Lorne (played by Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie) emerges from the secret room to hold a weapon to Drummond’s head, and the two of them fight against the bodyguard for a spell before emerging victorious.

They resolve not to kill Drummond, so Mark S. leads him to the testing floor elevator at gunpoint and tells him to behave… only for Mark’s outie to emerge on the ride down, accidentally pull the trigger, and leave Drummond with a hole in his neck to bleed out in the elevator. It’s a fitting end for one of Severance’s most evil characters, and it’s just one of many spectacular moments in the finale.