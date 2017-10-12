‘SEAL Team’ Gets Full Season Order at CBS

After conquering Wednesdays right out of the gate, SEAL Team became the third freshman series this fall to score a full season order.

On Thursday, CBS announced that the David Boreanaz series, which follows a team of elite Navy Seals, would be getting a full season. This comes after the third episode of the series posted another strong ratings showing on Wednesday night.

Through the first two weeks of the season, SEAL Team was the most-viewed program on Wednesday nights. The series averaged 12.04 million viewers, and a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with the live +3 numbers. The third episode of the season saw 8 million viewers during its live telecast.

SEAL Team joins Young Sheldon and The Good Doctor as the only programs to receive a full season order so far this fall. CBS upped the order for Young Sheldon after almost 17 million people tuned in to the premiere, and ABC gave The Good Doctor a full order one week later.

The full order for SEAL Team will give it a total of 22 episodes this season.

SEAL Team airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on CBS, followed by Criminal Minds.

