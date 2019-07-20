SDCC 2019: Aaron Paul Debuts New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer

Aaron Paul gifted Westworld fans with exactly what they’ve been craving: the official trailer for Season 3 of the HBO series. During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, the actor unveiled a preview which teased tons of action to come, according to PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com.

The trailer teased Thandie Newton‘s character Maeve venturing into a new world of hosts set in World War II. Back in the human world, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and the hosts who escaped with her in Season 2 were being hunted by humans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We all have our role to play, there are machines in this world but not like us,” Dolores said in the clip.

Paul’s character os also featured in the trailer. He was shown holding Dolores in his arms while Tessa Thompson’s character moved toward the camera with a cigarette in her mouth. Wherever she was headed, she appeared ready for action.

Westworld Season 3 will be set in the 2050 to 2060 time period, as reported by ComicBook.com. Fans likely still have a lot of questions after the confusing ending to Season 2. When the show came to a close, many were unsure which hosts escaped to the real world. That was by design, however. Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy acknowledged how confusing Season 2 got at times, noting that Season 3’s main theme will be “the new world.”

Paul, who was added to the show ahead of Season 3, told fans at San Diego Comic-Con he was thrilled to be a part of the show. He said he was a long-time “fan” and couldn’t believe he was getting to be part of it.

“I’m tripping out that I’m here right now, I’m such a psychotic fan. I was shell shocked and star struck,” he said of his first day on set, according to Variety.

His own affinity for the show isn’t all that made him want to be part of it, however. Paul said that the storyline was a major player in his decision to appear on Westworld.

“The story that they’re telling in the first couple seasons made me look at the world through a more focused lens and it also makes me thing that maybe we are all just living in a simulation,” he said.

Of his character, Caleb, Paul said he has quite a story of his own to tell.

“You’ll see very early on in this season that Caleb has a complicated past. He’s just trying to survive in the world and sometimes he has to do bad things,” Paul said.

Westworld Season 3 will premiere in 2020.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more from the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con International.