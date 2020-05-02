'Scrubs' Actor Sam Lloyd's Wife Releases Statement on Star's Death Due to Lung Cancer

✖

The wife of Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd, Vanessa Lloyd, issued a short statement on the actor's death from lung cancer. Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumor and lung cancer last year, and died on Thursday at age 56. The beloved character actor was best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on the ABC/NBC medical sitcom.

"Sam passed away peacefully at 10:30 on April 30, 2020 as a result of complications from lung cancer," Vanessa said in a statement to The Wrap. "Our family is devastated. It doesn’t feel real. It never will. It just feels like he will walk through the door. The overwhelming outpouring of love and sharing your stories about working with or knowing Sam keeps his memory alive and our hearts strong. Sam loved his work. I want to continue his legacy, and hope to share some of the beautiful songs he was working on for his musical and our son, Weston."

Tim Hobert, who organized a GoFundMe account for Lloyd and his family last year, also shared the news on the fund's page. Hobert said Lloyd died with Vanessa at his side in a Los Angeles respiratory facility while he was FaceTiming with his sister Laurel from New Hampshire. The GoFundMe account is still accepting donations, and has climbed to more than $173,000, far beyond the $100,000 goal.

Lloyd was diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2019, and it spread to his brain, liver, spin and jaw. "After an outpouring of love from Sam's friends and people from all over the world, Sam was put on a new targeted therapy drug and had an amazing resurgence," Hobert wrote. "For 13 months Sam lived life to the fullest, treasuring every moment. He saw his son, Weston, turn 1, he was able to hold his mom’s hand as she took her last breath, and as Sam always loved to say, 'he made music along the way.'"

By the end of 2019, Lloyd learned the therapy drug he was using was no longer effective. Lloyd underwent multiple brain surgeries and several tests before he went into a coma for almost two months. Vanessa stayed by his side, even finding a way to visit him during the coronavirus pandemic, Hobert wrote.

"She stayed by his side day in and day out – even figuring out ways to visit him during the covid restrictions," Hobert wrote. "But alas it was time for Sam to leave this world. A world that he made a better place every day of his life. Rest in peace sweet, sweet Sammy boy. We loved you more than words can tell."

Following Lloyd's death, several members of the Scrubs cast and crew shared their memories and condolences on social media. "Oh Sam...I feel so lucky I got the chance to know and work with you. You were the the kindest, funniest man. Sending so much love to your family. Rest In Peace," Sarah Chalke, who played Dr. Elliot Reid on the series, wrote on Twitter.

"Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with," Zach Braff, who played Dr. J.D. Dorian, shared in an Instagram post. "Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

"Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many," Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence tweeted. Lawrence later brought Lloyd on his other series, Cougar Town, to reprise his Scrubs role in three episodes.

Lloyd's final appearances came in episodes of Modern Family and American Housewife last year. He also starred in episodes of Seinfeld, Mad About You, Spin City, The Middle, Bones and Desperate Housewives. His films include Galaxy Quest, Rising Sun and Flubber.