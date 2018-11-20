‘Scrubs’ Cast Teases ‘Season 10’ in New Reunion Photo

Zach Braff and the rest of the Scrubs cast got together for a reunion photo last week, teasing fans who are dying to see the cast together again.

“Season 10?” Braff wrote alongside the photo of Sacred Heart Hospital staff.

The tweet was not taken idly in today’s era of reboots and revivals. Fans have longed to see Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke and the rest back in their scrubs for years. Just the sight of them all back together would have been enough to fuel speculation and hope, but Braff’s tweet pushed it over the edge.

The cast was gathered for a retrospective panel at the Vulture Festival in New York City on Saturday. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, it was the first time all of them had been in one place since the show ended in 2010.

However, any dreams of a reboot were squashed in the panel. The cast was joined by series creator Bill Lawrence, who told fans that it was simply not in the cards, and that he was not interested.

“I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]…it was the best time in my life,” he said. However, he went on: “sometimes reboots — not all the time — feel like a money grab.”

Lawrence went on to say that if he were to ever revisit his beloved characters, he would want to do it as a movie and not the “Season 10” Braff had posted about.

“If we ever do it, we’ll do it as a short little movie or something else,” he said. “I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are [as opposed to a huge event].”

Scrubs fizzled out in a way that left many fans unsatisfied back in 2010. The show was produced by ABC from the beginning, though the first seven seasons ran on NBC. When NBC was close to canceling it, ABC decided to simply pick it up on its own network. A slightly shortened eighth season aired on ABC amidst grumbles from both Lawrence and Braff that it should have ended with season 7.

After that, the final season of Scrubs returned without Braff, Chalke or many others in the main cast. Instead, it focused on four new residents who were studying under Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) and Turk (Faison.) The show ended after that.