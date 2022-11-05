'Scream Queens' Season 3: Will Ryan Murphy Ever Revive the Fox Series?

Fans have been dying for a third season of Scream Queens since the series ended in 2016, and it is arguably closer to reality than ever before. Many main cast members have said that they'd be willing to return over the years, and the newfound synergy between Fox and Hulu is a good sign as well. Here's a run-down of all the promising hints we have at the time of this writing.

Scream Queens originally aired on Fox with 13 episodes in 2015 and 10 episodes in 2016. It is a dark comedy satirizing the tropes from the slasher horror genre, featuring some of the most iconic stars of the genre in its main cast. The show got mixed reviews in its time on the air, but it found a strong second life in the age of streaming and garnered a cult following. It is also a beloved project by its cast and crew, many of whom seem to wish for a revival as much as fans do.

NEWS: Ryan Murphy has OFFICIALLY confirmed that he is working on SEASON 3 of #ScreamQueens!!! pic.twitter.com/kys8ntjd7x — Scream Queens News (@sqnewsupdates) May 5, 2020

The strongest hint we ever got about a possible Scream Queens Season 3 came from Murphy himself. In 2019, he told reporters from Deadline that a Scream Queens revival was possible, and the next year he made an Instagram comment saying he was "working on that!" As you can see above, the comment was a reply and may have been a joke or an exaggeration, but it certainly showed that Murphy hadn't given up on the series.

More recently, star Emma Roberts spoke out strongly in favor of a revival. Roberts spoke to ComicBook.com about her movie Abandoned back in June, but took time to speculate about a Scream Queens revival. She seemed to feel that it was more possible than ever – and that it would be especially impactful now with the climate of the streaming industry.

"I mean, look, I want a Scream Queens Season 3 and I think now's the time. I don't actually know who's in charge of the yes or no to that, but yes, we should make that happen," Roberts said. "I'm so happy that people still love it so much, honestly, we had so much fun making it and the fact that I still see girls and guys dressing up as Chanel Oberlin for Halloween, it warms my heart. So I would love it, I would be so down."

Other stars have been equally emphatic saying that they would be on board for a revival, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin and Billie Lourd. Murphy mentioned how Hulu gave the show a second life in the age of streaming, and given that platform's connection to Fox, that could be its best bet for a revival now.

Sadly, as much as everyone involved seems to want it, Scream Queens Season 3 remains only a tantalizing possibility right now. The first two seasons are streaming on Hulu.