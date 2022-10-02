'Scream Queens' Season 3: Will It Ever Happen?

Scream Queens was a massive hit when it aired from 2015 to 2016, and many fans felt like it still had potential when it was unceremoniously canceled. There have always been hopes for a third season and co-creator Ryan Murphy said that he was working on one back in 2020. Today, the show's future is unclear, but there are some intriguing hints we can keep an eye on.

Scream Queens aired on Fox with one season consisting of 13 episodes and another with just 10 episodes. It is a satirical dark comedy playing on tropes from the slasher horror genre, with an all-star cast of young women taking turns playing the "scream queen" archetype. The show got mixed reviews overall, but it seemed to find its target audience and hold their attention just fine. It was never made explicitly clear why it was canceled in May of 2017, but fans were heartbroken.

NEWS: Ryan Murphy has OFFICIALLY confirmed that he is working on SEASON 3 of #ScreamQueens!!! pic.twitter.com/kys8ntjd7x — Scream Queens News (@sqnewsupdates) May 5, 2020

The strongest hint we ever got about a possible Scream Queens Season 3 came from Murphy himself. In 2019, he told reporters from Deadline that a Scream Queens revival was possible, and the next year he made an Instagram comment saying he was "working on that!" As you can see above, the comment was a reply and may have been a joke or an exaggeration, but it certainly showed that Murphy hadn't given up on the series.

More recently, star Emma Roberts spoke out strongly in favor of a revival. Roberts spoke to ComicBook.com about her movie Abandoned back in June, but took time to speculate about a Scream Queens revival. She seemed to feel that it was more possible than ever – and that it would be especially impactful now with the climate of the streaming industry.

"I mean, look, I want a Scream Queens Season 3 and I think now's the time. I don't actually know who's in charge of the yes or no to that, but yes, we should make that happen," Roberts said. "I'm so happy that people still love it so much, honestly, we had so much fun making it and the fact that I still see girls and guys dressing up as Chanel Oberlin for Halloween, it warms my heart. So I would love it, I would be so down."

Other stars have been equally emphatic saying that they would be on board for a revival, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin and Billie Lourd. Murphy mentioned how Hulu gave the show a second life in the age of streaming, and given that platform's connection to Fox, that could be its best bet for a revival now.

Sadly, as much as everyone involved seems to want it, Scream Queens Season 3 remains only a tantalizing possibility right now. The first two seasons are streaming on Hulu.