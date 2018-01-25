See New Photos from the ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Crossover

Fans of Shondaland series are in for a real treat when Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossover in March, and now we have new photos of the big event.

The photos shared exclusively by Entertainment Weekly reveal first looks at Viola Davis from How to Get Away with Murder, and Scandal’s Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn.

In one photo, the group can be seen contently conversing in what appears to be the Oval Office from Scandal but may just be a lavish private room in the show’s White House.

The second photo shows the same group, this time without Young, feverishly pouring over paperwork.

One big question that fans of the two shows have had is, what will they do about Liza Weil?

Weil played a now-deceased White House intern named Amanda Tanner on season one of Scandal, and currently stars as attorney Bonnie Winterbottom on How to Get Away with Murder.

Entertainment Weekly has learned that the shows will resolve the issue by simply not having Weil appear in the crossover, as it would cause certain continuity errors if she interacted with anyone from the Scandal cast.

That won’t be an issue in the future, however, as it was previously announced that the current seventh season of Scandal will be its last. The final season began airing in Oct. of 2017 and will finale in the spring of 2018.

ABC recently revealed new details for their mid-season schedule line-up and, in a surprising twist, the currently untitled Grey’s Anatomy spin-off will be bumping back the wildly popular Scandal.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series, which stars Jason George and Jaina Lee Ortiz, will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on March 22 with a two-hour debut episode, and will then bump Scandal, which usually airs at that time, to 10 p.m. ET.

Scandal isn’t the only show getting bumped by the impending Shondaland series, however, as after it airs its series finale on April 19, it will be replaced by Quantico for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, For the People, another Shonda Rhimes-developed series, will be jumping into the 10 p.m. ET slot on Tuesdays, which is currently occupied by the Jason Ritter-lead series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which was given an additional three episodes to finish out its first season, but has yet to be renewed for a second.