‘Scandal’ Will End With Season 7

After becoming one of ABC‘s most talked-about shows of all time, it looks like the end of an era is upon us. Scandal has been given an end date.

According to TV Line, ABC has decided to wrap up the Kerry Washingon-led political drama following its seventh season. The sixth season will end on May 18, with the seventh premiering in the fall. However, when that season ends, Scandal will be no more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The folks at ABC haven’t confirmed the news officially, but TV Line claims that multiple sources have all given them the same information. The report states that creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes made the final decision, and that ABC allowed it.

This isn’t a very big surprise, as Rhimes has said, on multiple occasions, that Scandal wouldn’t live forever. Unlike her other hit series Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal has a very finite lifespan.

“I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told,” Rhimes has said told NPR. “So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.”

Before this announcement, Scandal had already been renewed for a seventh season.

More TV News:

[H/T ABC]