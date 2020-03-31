Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ Show Studio Following Weeks-Long Quarantine and Fans Couldn’t Be Happier

Today show viewers are giving co-anchor Savannah Guthrie a warm welcome back after she returned to Studio 1A alongside Hoda Kotb for the first time in weeks. Guthrie had been hosting the NBC morning show from home amid a coronavirus self-quarantine, though she made her grand return to the studio on Tuesday.

We’re very happy to have our @savannahguthrie back in Studio 1A this morning! pic.twitter.com/omj07fILGl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2020

Sitting six feet apart per social distancing recommendations, Guthrie and Kotb expressed their excitement over her return, with Kotb stating that having her co-anchor back in studio things felt a little more normal. In recent weeks, Kotb had been the only anchor recording live from Studio 1A, where there was also no audience, as several co-hosts self-quarantined after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

Filming Tuesday’s segment with updates about the coronavirus pandemic, it was also announced that Guthrie and Kotb will be anchoring a live primetime special about the coronavirus pandemic at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Keep scrolling to see how fans welcomed Guthrie back to the morning show.

​

“Welcome back!!” wrote one Today show viewer.

“YAY!!! We Love you!!” added another fan.

​

“Such a blessing to see you 2 sitting next to each other again,” wrote one fan on Guthrie’s Instagram post of her reunion with Kotb. “God bless you both and thank you for all you are doing during this somber time in the world.”

“Yes girls yes!!” applauded somebody else.

“Thank you for helping me keep my sanity and some sense of normalcy seeing you both TOGETHER,” added another viewer. “If this team was broken up I would literally cry! Love you guys!!!!”

​

“This is so great!” tweeted somebody else. “Welcome back!”

@SavannahGuthrie @hodakotb Good morning ladies and I have to say it is nice to see both of you in studio! That said I hope that both of you have a great day today and PLEASE STAY SAFE POSITIVE and STRONG! P.S. Welcome back Savannah! #WELCOMEBACKSAVANNAH — Michael Hogg (@Hoggie4) March 31, 2020

“Awe!!! Love seeing the both of you together again!!” wrote another person.

​

“We needed this,” commented somebody else. “Thank you, Savannah.”

“So excited to see savannah and hoda together in studio,” wrote one person.

“I’m so happy,” added another. “it’s a little bit of normal that we need!!”

​

“Yay!!!” added somebody else. “Although you both did an amazing job while separated, it’s great to see you back together!!!”

“So excited to see the two of you together,” tweeted one person.

​

“Yay!” applauded one fan. “Just turned on and felt normal for a moment!!!!”

“All is right with the world this morning,” wrote somebody else.

“What a wonderful Tuesday morning surprise !!!” commented one person.

​

“FINALLY!!” wrote another viewer.

This makes my heart happy! ❤️❤️❤️ — Brenda Symons (@brenda_symons) March 31, 2020

“A little bit of normalcy in this crazy world,” commented somebody else. “Be safe you two and never ever stop being who you are!!”