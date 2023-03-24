'Saturdays': Omar Gooding and Golden Brooks on Being 'Fun Parents' on Disney Series (Exclusive)

Saturdays is a new roller skating series on the Disney Channel that focuses on three girls who are part of the skate crew the We-B-Girlz. Paris (Danielle Jalade) leads the crew, and the series also features her parents, Cal (Omar Gooding) and Deb (Golden Brooks). PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Gooding and Brooks who said there are not the stern parents you would see in an average television series that focuses on kids.

"We're fun parents. We're not real stern, 'Oh, what are you doing today? Why are you blah blah?' No, we're just like, 'Oh, they going to learn,'" Gooding exclusively told PopCulture. "'Okay, we'll see you. But this going to be fun. Let me see how this ends up by episode type of thing.' But yeah, no, it was a no-brainer for me. But it's fun."

(Photo: Roger Erickson)

Brooks talked about the best thing about playing Deb. "I mean, they're flawed. And I think what's so beautiful about this story is that all of the family, we all kind of poke at each other's sort of funny mishaps," she said. "And I think that's the sort of what builds that camaraderie. And I feel like people are going to be able to connect with that because it's not the cookie cutter, no pun intended, family that does everything by the book. And I feel like it's beautiful to watch them sort of navigate through some of those trials and tribulations. And sometimes they don't succeed, but then Cal end Deb sometimes come up and clean the mess."

One of the things that stands out with Saturdays is that all the events that happen in the episode happen on a Saturday and no other days in the week. "You don't have to worry about you got to go to work even though we work from home anyway, but the kids have school and then so forth and so on," Gooding said. "It was just, this is our day off. We're either going to be getting ready for a catering event, which is fun, but we're always there. We're always present. It's not like, oh, mom, dad are off doing something else, but we're here. We didn't get to go to the skating rink all the time, but we did have our moments there, which was just fun to see that. And I can't wait for you guys to see the authentic skating in this show."

"And I think when kids watch it, there's no talk of school or things like that really," Brooks added. "It's not fantasy, but it really is sort of what happens on Saturday. And I think there's something very unique. ... I mean, it was very intentional. And I think there's something really fun about that because when you think of the word and the day Saturday, you think of fun day. So it's great that all these things happen on Saturday."

Saturdays premieres on March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel and will start streaming on Disney+ the next day.