‘Saturday Night Live’: Who Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Tonight?

This weekend, Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez, and the actress is an old pro at this point. This is Lopez’s third time hosting SNL, and so far she seems ready to take it on all over again. Lopez is joined by musical guest DaBaby. Lopez had a huge year in 2019, and she is ending it with a starring role on SNL. The singer turned 50 this year, got engaged to MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and starred in Hustlers. She is getting some Oscar buzz for her role in the movie, which may be why she is taking the stage this weekend.

Lopez has hosted SNL twice before — once in 2001 and then again in 2010. Both times, she was both the host and the musical guest as well, so if anything, this weekend’s appearance lightens the load for her a bit.

Lopez also appeared as the musical guest only once in 2000. She has made cameos as well, and has been impersonated by cast members on the show. These days, Lopez is known at least as much for her acting as for her music, although she is still an acclaimed singer, and is popular enough to play the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez has been keeping it light this time around on SNL. According to a report by Access, she has been indulging fans and reporters outside of the studio every day this week as she arrives for rehearsals. She told the outlet that she is not stressing this performance.

“I think I’m going to have fun with it,” she said. “That’s my motto of the season, of this time in my life, it’s like: be present, stay in the moment and have fun.”

Lopez is inching closer and closer to the most exclusive tiers of SNL fame, as few hosts have been asked back for a third time. With just a couple more appearances, she could be in the coveted “Five-Timers Club,” which just 21 other performers are in. The show often makes jokes about these frequent guests, including Alec Baldwin, who has hosted the show a total of 17 times.

It seems pretty safe to assume that Baldwin will make an appearance this week, if SNL tackles anything political. The show has plenty of material to go on with the impeachment hearings in full swing, although there have been more and more apolitical sketches in recent weeks.

SNL airs on Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.