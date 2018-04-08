‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Roar With Laughter Over Nike Leggings Parody

Introducing the new Nike, Pro-Chiller legging.

Designed for endurance, but used for what most women actually do in leggings.

Setting up shop on that couch.#SNL pic.twitter.com/uplZrDRve4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 8, 2018

Saturday Night Live gave fans another classic commercial parody, this time satirizing how women wear leggings for more than just going to the gym.

The commercial was filled with hilarious one-liners about how incredibly comfortable leggings are. At first, we saw Heidi Gardner and Melissa Villasenor using leggings for their intended purpose as they run and box.

But then Aidy Brynat tells the audience, “And I just sit the hell down and chill in these soft pants.” Kate McKinnon also appears as another fan of chilling in the pants.

“Let’s get real,” McKinnon says. “Leggings can be used pans, pajamas and a napkin.”

“Because I just can’t put my naked butt on the couch,” Bryant says.

Perhaps we can get Nike to sell real “Pro-Chiller leggings,” because it looks like most women related to the commercial.

That #SNL Nike Leggings skit was hilarious!!! Made for running but usually people just lounge in them 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kyJpZcZFey — VocalTurf 🤔 (@VocalTurf) April 8, 2018

So many viewers wanted to know where they could get the leggings.

OMG where can I purchase some SOFT leggings #SNL — georgette jones (@breadpudin) April 8, 2018

FINALLY! Nike Pro Chiller Leggings #SNL @nbcsnl 🤣 … so when can I get those cuz I’m tired from my nap. #couch #othersideofcouch — Lala (@lajasa) April 8, 2018



For one fan, the joke was exactly what she needed after a hard day.

The #SNL ad for Nike Pro-Chiller Leggings was exactly what I needed on a sad day like today. — Susan Ferguson (@SueCFerg) April 8, 2018

It was “too real” for this viewer.

That leggings commercial is too real. #SNL — Nikki (@NikkiSez) April 8, 2018

The sketch aired during the episode hosted by Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman.

