‘Saturday Night Live’ Unearths ‘Jurassic Park’ Screen Tests

Saturday Night Live‘s first digital short for this weekend’s episode featured never-before-seen screen tests for Steven Spielberg’s classic Jurassic Park. The cast played the ’90s versions of celebrities, with host Bill Hader playing Alan Alda, Clint Eastwood and Al Pacino during the skit.

Jurassic Park would have been a very different movie if Al Pacino played Hammond. #SNL pic.twitter.com/NwbGLPLUe2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

The sketch kicked off with Alex Moffat as Hugh Grant, then Hader as Alda. Next, Chris Redd played Wesley Snipes and Mickey Day was Pee-Wee Herman. Kate McKinnon played ’90s Ellen DeGeneres.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You’ve seen Kate McKinnon as Ellen, but have you seen her as *’90s Ellen*? Here’s her Jurassic Park audition. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7j5lY7LClF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

Aidy Bryant played Roseanne Barr, Pete Davidson played a young Adam Sandler. Leslie Jones stole the show as Whoopi Goldberg. Heidi Gardner played Drew Barrymore, while Kyle Mooney was Joey Lawrence.

Melissa Villasenor played “I’m Just A Girl” era Gwen Stefani, and Kenan Thompson played Sinbad. McKinnon appeared again, this time as Friends-era Lisa Kudrow and Redd played Jaleel White as Steve Urkel.

Luke Null played Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who sang a song about Velociraptors. McKinnon also played Jodie Foster as she appeared in The Silence of the Lambs.

Thompson also showed up as 1992 O.J. Simpson. Hader’s Eastwood impression ended the sketch.

Fans at home loved the sketch.

This Jurassic Park 1992 audition tape on #SNL is hilarious. And ridiculously full of talent. — Lauren A (@lllaurenA) March 18, 2018



@nbcsnl On a (dinosaur) scale of 1 to 10, you all got a 🖐🖐👏👏

#SNL

#JurassicPark — Adrinne L (@Alsin74) March 18, 2018



SNL just did a sketch ‘Auditions For Jurassic Park’. Jodie Foster for the role of Mr. DNA 😂😂#SNL #JurassicPark25 pic.twitter.com/RypvB7lVMI — Daniel Stephen (@StuckOnSorna) March 18, 2018

The screen test format has become a favorite for the SNL writers and cast. They have also done Back to the Future, Star Wars, Fifty Shades of Grey, Lion King, 12 Years A Slave and Top Gun screen tests.

The Jurassic Park franchise will continue this summer thanks to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The movie hits theaters on June 22.

Photo credit: NBC