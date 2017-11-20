‘Saturday Night Live’ Takes a Jab at Jeremy Piven Over Sexual Assault Allegations

During this weekend’s Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, the show took a jab at Jeremy Piven. The former Entourage actor is facing accusations of sexual harassment from multiple women.

“More than a dozen women have now accused actor Jeremy Piven of sexual assault, spanning more than 30 years,” Colin Jost said. “The allegations were revealed in the shocking documentary, Entourage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back on Oct. 30, actress and model Ariane Bellamar claimed Piven “fondled” her breasts and buttocks twice. Since then, other women have come forward to accuse Piven of sexual misconduct, including actress Cassidy Freeman and advertising executive Tiffany Bacon.

Piven denied these claims and took a polygraph test administered by the American Polygraph Association with Chapman Investigations on Nov. 13. He was asked questions about Bellamar’s allegations and responded “no” to each question. He passed the test, which he confirmed took place on Twitter. “#Truth,” he wrote.

The 52-year-old Piven also retweeted a link to Sports Plus, which claims Piven is innocent and has evidence to prove it.

Piven now stars on CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd, which still hasn’t earned a full-season order. The network said it is “looking into” Piven’s situation. The actor has reportedly been an “emotional wreck” while working on the show in Los Angeles.