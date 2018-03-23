‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Reveal Who Was the Worst Guest Host

Bill Hader and Jay Pharaoh are very clear about who is the worst Saturday Night Live guest host to grace their stage.

The Saturday Night Live veterans visited What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday and the duo were quick to comment on Justin Bieber‘s rough patch.

Entertaiment Weekly reports Hader was quick to point out that Bieber was the worst musical guest in his memory.

“It was [Justin] Bieber. Bieber, he was just in a bad place,” Hader told Andy Cohen. “Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then it was rough.”

“He just seemed exhausted and [or] at the end of the rope,” he added.

Hader had already spoken about the atmosphere backstage when the “Sorry” singer hosted in February 2013.

As he told Howard Stern on the SiriusXM radio show, “Justin Bieber showed up with like 20 guys and every time — backstage is a very small constructed place — he had a guy holding a slice of pizza, a guy holding a Diet Coke. You were trying to fight around all these people to get dressed.”

On the flip side, Hader also told Stern, “I had nice chats with [Bieber] when he was doing the scenes… he was a nice guy. He would try to do the best that he can.”

Pharaoh also mentioned Kanye West as his pick for worst musical guest.

“I saw Kanye [West] yank somebody,” he shared, adding that the incident was more awkward than terrible.

“Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited and great behavior most time,” Hader added.

Pharaoh followed up his stint on Saturday Night Live with Showtime’s short-lived series White Famous, and a performance in Steven Soderbergh’s shot-with-an-iPhone Unsane.

Hader returned to Saturday Night Live on March 17 and brought back classic sketches like the Californians, as well as fan-favorite Weekend Update guest Stefon. The actor will star in HBO’s new series Barry, which premieres Sunday on the premiere cable network.

The episode also saw the return of Fred Armisen in the Californians sketch, as well as a guest cameo by John Goodman during the episode’s cold open.

Saturday Night Live will return with all new episodes April 7 with guest host Chadwick Boseman and musical guest Cardi B.