‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Have Mixed Response to Arcade Fire Performance

Arcade Fire came back to Saturday Night Live to support their album Everything Now, and fans were getting into it.

The Canadian indie rock band performed singles “Creature Comfort” and “Put Your Money On Me” from their latest album. released on July 28, 2017.

Ahead of the performance, the band shared videos from two of its last four performances on the long-running variety sketch series through their Twitter account, as well as a message cheering for their fifth time as musical guests.

“Very excited to play [Saturday Night Live] with our friend Bill Hader tonight. Such an honor to be playing out 5th time!! One of the most special things you can do as a band…” the band tweeted.

Very excited to play @nbcsnl with our friend Bill Hader tonight. Such an honor to be playing our 5th time!! One of the most special things you can do as a band… pic.twitter.com/1aCAP1FJq5 — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) March 17, 2018

Fans of the band were quick to celebrate and jam out during the performance on Twitter.

So great to grow up and older with the Arcade Fire. Their heart is always in it. #SNL — Pete Prohaska (@scifihifives) March 18, 2018

That was the most visually pleasing musical performance on #SNL in a long time! Very fun. #ArcadeFire @arcadefire — Frank Alvarez (@fjalvarez10) March 18, 2018

I always will like Arcade Fire on #SNL. Them and Kanye are always extremely up for it. — Dak❄️ta Gardner (@dakotagardner) March 18, 2018

Arcade Fire just killed it on #SNL — Michael Morrissey (@udontknowmam) March 18, 2018

Others were not too keen on the band, commenting on the band’s downfall from its past success.

I feel like there’s some pretense to liking Arcade Fire that I’m just missing. #SNL — Jacob Swartz (@swartzyJ) March 18, 2018

Watching @nbcsnl and the TV turned off during @arcadefire – weird. Turn the TV back on, rewind, tv turns off at the exact same moment again. #Alexa was only the beginning, the machines start their total takeover tonight, you heard it here first. #snl — Maureen (@Maureen9330) March 18, 2018

The band made headlines this week after releasing a 16-minute short film titled Money + Love Thursday. The film served as a double music video for the band’s songs “Put Your Money on Me” and “We Don’t Deserve Love.”

Directed by David Wilson, and co-written by Wilson and Arcade Fire, Paste Magazine reports, Money + Love follows the running plot line of the fictional corporation Everything Now. The band has now gone bankrupt, so they turn to an Everything Now representative, played by Australian actress Toni Collette, in order to sign a soul-selling contract.

The band is forced to endorse an array of commodities, from sports cars to marshmallow cereal, through product placement in their videos. During a performance in front of rich powerful people in a casino, the band finally loses it and proceeds to rob the Everything Now corporation. The heist, however, goes wrong and one by one, Arcade Fire members are picked off until each of them have been arrested by the cops.

Arcade Fire is in the middle of their Everything Now Continued tour, to which they added six headlining shows set for July.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.