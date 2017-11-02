Sarah Hyland Reveals Her ‘Modern Family’ Character’s Sexuality

Sarah Hyland is spilling the beans on her Modern Family character Haley Dunphy.

The 26-year-old actress responded to a fan question on Twitter asking if her Modern Family counterpart is bisexual, a theory that has been floating around among fans. “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm,” she wrote.

I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

The eldest Dunhpy kid has had a long dating history on the show’s nine season run, and her love life is frequently featured. Over the course of the series, Haley Dunphy has had nine boyfriends, most notably on-again-off-again boyfriend Dylan and former manny Andy. A woman has yet to be her onscreen love interest, but with 15 episodes left this season and a tenth season slated to air sometime next year, it’s possible that that all could change.

Those working behind the scenes of the hit ABC comedy have yet to confirm or deny the speculation, and they haven’t commented on Hyland’s tweet.

Off screen, Hyland’s romantic endeavors have been making headlines, rumors sparking that she and Bachelor In Paradise alum Wells Adams are dating. The two recently channeled Stranger Things for Halloween and Hyland posted a picture to her Instagram account of them dressed as Dustin and Eleven. The rumors come just weeks after Hyland broke up with longtime boyfriend Dominic Sherwood.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC.