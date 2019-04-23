Sara Gilbert, Star of ‘The Conners’, Joining Netflix Original Series ‘Atypical’

The Conners star Sara Gilbert ia joining the Netflix original series Atypical for its upcoming third season.

According to EW, Gilbert will reportedly be playing a Professor Judd, “a university Ethics professor who is generally irritable and chronically underwhelmed, yet capable of compassion.” She joins series regulars Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

Atypical is written and executive produced by Robia Rashid (Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother), and stars Gilchrist as a budding young adult on the autism spectrum who is learning to live life more independently by taking risks on new experiences.

Recently Gilbert announced that she would be exiting her co-host role on CBS’ The Talk, due to an overabundance of projects on her plate, as well as a desire to spend more time with her family.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” she said in a statement announcing her exit. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” Gilbert continued. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” she then added. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” Gilbert concluded her statement.

Then first two seasons of Atypical are currently streaming on Netflix, and The Conners will reportedly return for Season 2 later this year.