Sandra Oh Reveals Why She May Never Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

One of Grey’s Anatomy‘s most beloved stars is not planning on returning any time soon.

Ahead of the premiere of her new series, Killing Eve on BBC America, Sandra Oh talked about the possibility of coming back to the long-running ABC medical drama to reprise the fan-favorite role of Cristina Yang, and the odds are not in fans’ favor.

“I’m so fully into Killing Eve, not only character-wise but my commitment to this voice [as an associate producer] on this show that at this point, no. I can’t see it,” Oh said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Oh, however, did not count out making a return to the series in the future.

“Grey’s could be on for another decade!” Oh said with a laugh. “I don’t know where I might be at that point but the idea of being fully rooted and grounded in Eve’s shoes, it would be hard to step out of them and go back into an old pair of shoes that might be honestly too tight.”

The actress was also asked if she would consider returning to Grey’s for the series finale, whenever that may happen in the future, and her answer was not exactly reassuring.

“I just can’t say yes because it depends on where I am, you know? As for right now, I’d have to say no, because I am in another relationship [with Killing Eve]? [Laughs.] But it’s like if we both find ourselves free years down the line, who knows?” Oh revealed.

Oh’s new series premieres Sunday on BBC America and has already been renewed for a second season.

The series, based on the book series by Luke Jennings, revolves around a psychopathic assassin (Jodie Comer) and the woman charged with hunting her down (Oh). Oh’s character is very different from Cristina Yang, but viewers will see similarities as Oh portrays Eve, a low-level security services operative whose desk job doesn’t fulfill her dreams of being a spy.

“This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible — for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere,” said BBC America president Sarah Barnett.

The series comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who gained the respect of the industry after creating the Amazon comedy series Fleabag.

Killing Eve premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.