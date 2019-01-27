SAG Awards Time: When the 2019 Awards Will Air

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best acting in film and television from 2018, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT, live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Will & Grace star Megan Mullally is hosting.

TNT and TBS subscribers can stream the ceremony live using the networks’ apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and other internet-connected devices.

The SAG Awards are considered an important part of the awards season, since actors also make up the largest branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which decides the Oscars. However, this year’s field of movie nominees includes at least one actor in each category who did not get an Oscar nomination.

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are Christian Bale for Vice; Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born; Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody; Viggo Mortensen for Green Book and John David Washington for BlacKkKlansman. Washington was the only one who did not get an Oscar nomination Tuesday.

The Supporting Actor field includes Green Book‘s Mahershala Ali; Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy; BlacKkKlansman‘s Adam Driver; Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born and Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?. Chalamet was replaced by Vice‘s Sam Rockwell at the Oscars.

The Supporting Actress nominees include two actress not nominated for an Oscar, A Quiet Place‘s Emily Blunt and Mary Queen of Scots‘ Margot Robbie. Vice‘s Amy Adams and The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz were also nominated.

The Best Actress nominees include Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns; The Wife‘s Glenn Close; The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman; A Star Is Born‘s Lady Gaga and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?. Blunt also missed an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians and A Star Is Born were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Stunt performers from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther and Mission: Impossible – Fallout were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble.

All four of last year’s individual SAG Award winners went on to win Oscars. The Shape of Water, which won last year’s Best Picture Oscar, was not even nominated for the SAG cast award, which hasn’t matched the Best Picture Oscar since 2015.

On the TV side, the casts of The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ozark and last year’s winner, This Is Us, were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

This year, M*A*S*H star Alan Alda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner