SAG Awards 2020: Christina Applegate Addresses Whether There Will Be a ‘Married With Children’ Reboot Reunion

Christina Applegate finally addressed speculation of a reboot reunion for her beloved ’80s sitcom, Married… With Children, and from the sounds of it, fans might not be too happy. During Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Awards red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Applegate, who played Kelly Bundy on the Fox sitcom from 1987 to 1997, and later in 2002, told Variety that there was no way a reunion was happening in 2020.

Will a #MarriedWithChildren reboot ever happen? Christina Applegate tells Variety if she’ll ever put that lycra, red, dress back on pic.twitter.com/aEPuUHnIPt — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

When asked by famed reporter, Marc Malkin when a reboot reunion was happening, Applegate immediately shut down all speculation that fans have been hearing over the years and gave a clear “no.”

“No one wants to see us do that,” Applegate said. “Look… no, I’m like, 20 pounds bigger and 40 years older than I was. I’m not going to put a Lycra dress on me at this point. No it’s not going to happen.”

Applegate later apologized over to Malkin and laughed at the camera, “But I talked to Eddie [Ed O’Neill] on the phone a couple of nights ago, we are going to have dinner in a couple of months.”

Married… With Children debuted April 5, 1987 and ran until June 9, 1997 on Fox. It is one of the longest-lasting live-action sitcoms on the network and was the first to be broadcast in its primetime slot. In 2002, one episode was aired on FX.

The series, which starred O’Neill as the down-on-his-luck patriarch follows the suburban Chicago lives of Al Bundy — a once-revered high school football player-turned-hard-luck women’s shoe salesman — alongside his beehive-wearing wife, Peggy (Katey Sagal) and their two children: popular but ditzy daughter, Kelly; and their geeky, unpopular son, Bud (Dave Faustino).

Applegate seems to keep in great contact with the cast and for a heartfelt reason. She was not originally cast in the role of Kelly during the ’80s production. In the show’s pilot episode, her teenage character is played by actress, Tina Caspary. However, before the series aired publicly and at the urgency of O’Neill, the roles had been recast as the lead admitted he felt a “lack” of chemistry with the originally casted children. All scenes in the original pilot were later re-shot with Applegate and Faustino.

The 48-year-old’s comments at the SAG Awards come off the heels of Sagal telling Us Weekly last year that she would love to reunite with O’Neill for a possible Married… With Children spinoff or revival, admitting: “I would consider it. We always talk about it. All of us do!”

We’ll have to wait to see what’s really in store for 2020. In the meantime, the SAG Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

Photo credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images