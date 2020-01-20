SAG Awards 2020: Christian Bale Makes Red Carpet Return Following Illness

Christian Bale was back on the awards red carpet Sunday night after he skipped the Golden Globes earlier this month. Bale and his wife, Sibi Balzic, attended the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The Batman Begins actor was nominated for playing real-life race car driver Ken Miles in Ford v Ferrari.

Bale, 45, and Balzic wore matching black outfits. Bale wore a black suit with a black shirt, while Balzic donned an all-black lace dress.

Earlier this month, Bale skipped the Golden Globes after coming down with a case of the flu. He was also nominated for Ford v Ferrari at the Golden Globes, but lost out to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.

This year at the SAG Awards, Bale is up against Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story‘s Adam Driver, Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton and Phoenix. Bale’s nomination for Ford v Ferrari is his eighth from SAG. He won in 2011 for his supporting role in The Fighter, which also won him an Oscar. He won a second SAG Award in 2014 as a member of the American Hustle cast.

Early last week, Bale was surprisingly not included among the 2020 Oscar nominees. Aside from his award for The Fighter, he has Oscar nods for American Hustle, The Big Short and Vice.

Ford v Ferrari was directed by James Mangold and tells the story of Ford’s attempt to build a car to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, the former driver and car designer, and Bale starred as Miles. The rest of the cast includes Jon Bernthal, Caitroina Balfe and Tracy Letts.

Although Bale missed out on an Oscar nomination, the film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

“It’s bloody exciting and some of the best racing I’ve ever seen, absolutely stunning and lovely to be a part of,” Bale told Us Weekly about making the movie last year. “But it’s about these two individuals, [Ken] Miles and [Carroll] Shelby. They’re actually bonded like brothers, but they were very fiery as well.”

Bale does not have another movie scheduled, but he is rumored to have a part in Marvel’s Thor: Thunder and Love. The movie hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

