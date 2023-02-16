Why Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'?

Ryan Seacrest has announced that he is leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan, and many fans are probably wondering why. The TV host revealed his plans in an Instagram post, explaining that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol.

"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig."

He then went on to detail his plans, stating, "I'll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country." Finally, Seacrest added, "I'm looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!

Over her Instagram page, Ripa shared a photo of Seacrest with herself and her husband Mark Consuelos — who has been announced as her new Live co-host — and wrote a sweet message. "OK NOW we're empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family," Ripa offered. "Congratulations [Ryan] on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And [Mark,] welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Finally, Consuelos added, "Congrats on your next chapter [Ryan]. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill ... well actually they're only a size 9, but you know what I mean. [Kelly,] my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what?"