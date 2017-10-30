‘Running Man’ Filming Halted After Actress Learns of Actor Boyfriend’s Death

Filming on SBS’s Running Man has been halted after actress Lee Yoo Young learned that her boyfriend, Kim Joo Hyuk, passed away in a car accident.

The girlfriend of the late actor was in shock and requested to return to Seoul, which was granted by the production staff.

Young’s reps shared a statement about the situation.

“After she heard the news of his passing, she asked repeatedly if it was true that he passed. We are currently trying to verify facts,” the statement read according to Soompi.

Young and Hyuk started dating in December 2016 after meeting on the set of Yourself and Yours. The two had spoken about getting married and starting a family.

Hyuk passed away in a car accident. The authorities explained that his car flipped and caught on fire.

“A Mercedes-Benz SUV rear-ended a Hyundai Grandeur on the road in front of I-PARK near the neighborhood of Samseong in Gangnam District. Due to the accident, the Mercedes-Benz swerved into the wall of I-PARK apartment and the driver was rescued from the crushed vehicle. The driver was taken to Konkuk Hospital but he unconscious and despite efforts of CPR, he passed away around 6:30 p.m.,” the police said.