Roseanne Barr Previews ‘Roseanne’ Season 11 Plans

Roseanne is still in the middle of its tenth season, but star Roseanne Barr is already looking ahead.

The show, which just returned from a 20-year hiatus, has already been renewed for an 11th season, and Barr is ready to get into the writers room.

On Monday, the 65-year-old comic revealed she has ideas for on-screen sister Laurie Metcalf and on-screen husband John Goodman.

“Let’s talk about the show too. I am thinking of things I want to see Laurie Metcalf act out,” Barr wrote. “I can’t wait [for] writers room this year! I watched King Ralph [and] have ideas [for] Goodman to act out too. HAHAHAHAHA”

While her plans for Metcalf’s Jackie Harris were a bit vague, her idea for Goodman’s Dan Conner is a bit clearer.

King Ralph is an oft-forgotten comedy starring Goodman that was released in 1991. Goodman stars as Ralph Jones, a Las Vegas lounge singer who discovers he is the heir to the English throne. He bumbles around trying to fit into the proper royal lifestyle, with often hilarious results.

Barr’s tweet may allude to Goodman doing some singing or trying to deal with acting “proper,” which would align with the show’s goal of challenging political correctness.

Fans replied with some ideas of their own, many of which involve actors’ careers outside of Roseanne.

Some suggested Kaley Cuoco appear as cast member Johnny Galecki’s on-screen wife, a reference to the pair’s relationship on The Big Bang Theory. Some even suggested that instead of King Ralph, Barr push for some sort of Big Lebowski reference for Goodman.

I have a good idea 🙂 give Goodman a line to reference The Big Lebowski. My favorite Goodman film 🙂 — Falyon Patton (@Arathalia01) April 23, 2018

I want to see David’s other wife show up on the Roseanne Show. That blonde chick Penny from the Big Bang Theory and Captain Kirk https://t.co/6lNH2uHeWB commercials. That would be funny! — Minnesota State Nationals (@MNStateNational) April 23, 2018

we need to see you as an Uber driver! and you have a really bad rating but you are the only Uber driver in Landford so people have no choice but to use you. #Roseanne — reece 🎃 (@reece86) April 23, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

