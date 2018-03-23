How ‘Roseanne’ Will Handle Both Beckys

The first two episodes of the Roseanne revival are less than a week away and we can't contain our excitement.

We know almost everyone in the entire cast will be returning for the new nine-episode season, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sarah Gilbert... but what's the deal with Becky?

Well you can expect to see both of them making an appearance in new episodes, and even interacting with one another.

No, this does not mean there will be a secret twin reveal. The original Becky, Lecy Goranson, will reprise the role of the Conner family member, while Becky #2, Sarah Chalke will be playing a new character who will be close to Becky.

During the show's original run, Decider reports, Lecy Goranson played Becky for the first four seasons, until she left the series to attend college at Vassar. With Goranson headed to college, the show said goodbye to the original Becky at the beginning of season 5. In those episodes, Becky ran off and married her boyfriend Mark, who Roseanne (Barr) and Dan (Goodman) hated.

Then Becky came back for the show's sixth season, but looked a little different. The character and her husband Mark were brought back in the season 6 episode "Homecoming," with Chalke playing the role. The show poked fun at the recasting when the Conner family is seen watching Bewitched and criticizing the classic sitcom's change in Darrins. The new Becky said she likes the second Darrin much better and then the closing credits introduce her to the audience.

Chalke became a series regular for the next two seasons, then it got confusing again in season 8. Thinking the show would end after its eighth season, producers sought to work around Goranson's schedule to bring her back. She returned for the season 8 premiere, and then throughout the season the Beckys would swap the role depending on when Goranson was not available to film. Chalke made appearances in four episodes of season 8.

Then for the actual final season of the original run, Goranson once again left the show, making Chalke the permanent Becky for the final season.

Twenty years later, we will finally see the two Beckys interact onscreen, and it should be a hilarious occasion. Goranson will be back full-time as Becky, now a widow. Chalke will be playing the role of Andrea, who hires Becky to be her surrogate.

How Roseanne and Dan will react to their eldest daughter's new "job" remains to be seen.

Roseanne premieres with a one-hour special Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.