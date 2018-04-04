Social Media Erupts as ‘Roseanne’ Drags ‘Black-ish’, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’

Roseanne came for ABC‘s diverse family comedies and Twitter is not happy.

Sandwiched within an episode that found Roseanne (Barr) dealing with the selfish behavior of her granddaughter Harris (Emma Kenney), the ABC reboot series threw a dig at the network’s Tuesday night comedy lineup, specifically those featuring people of color.

After a discussion about “politically correct” parenting, Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne are seen fast asleep on the couch with the television on.

Roseanne is scared awake by one of Dan’s loud snores and realizes they overslept in the living room.

“Dan! You’re snoring, wake up!” Roseanne says as she jolts her husband awake. Dan asks what time it is and if he missed dinner.

“It’s 11 o’clock! We slept from Wheel to Kimmel,” Roseanne says referencing Wheel of Fortune and ABC’s Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel.

“We missed all the shows about black and Asian families,” Dan says.

“Hmm, they’re just like us. There, you’re all caught up,” Roseanne responds, dismissing Dan’s comment.

While not mentioning them by name, the series was referring to ABC family comedies Black-ish and Fresh Off The Boat, and many of Roseanne’s haters came for the series after the joke.

The joke caused an all-out debate on Twitter Tuesday night, with many saying the comedy series was just telling a joke and people shouldn’t take it so seriously.

Starring Anthony Anderson and Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish centers on an upper-middle-class African-American family. The series, much like Roseanne, has used humor to address society’s treatment of minorities, the current political climate.

Currently in its fourth season, the series made headlines in early 2018 after ABC decided to shelf an episode, titled “Please, Baby, Please” aimed to address the controversial topic of football players kneeling during the National Anthem before football games.

The episode, which was supposed to air February 27, was shelved due to “creative differences” between series creator Kenya Barris and ABC. The series airs Tuesdays on ABC.

Roseanne also commented on the kneeling in its own way during the March 27 premiere episode, after Roseanne suggests her liberal sister Jackie (Laure Metcalf) “take a knee” while she says grace before dinner.

Fresh Off The Boat stars Hudson Yang, Randall Park and Constance Wu and it is the first American television sequel starring an Asian-American family to air on primetime network television since 1994. The series wrapped up its fourth season on March 20.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.