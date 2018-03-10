Watch the ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Opening Title Sequence

The Conner family is coming back very soon, and hearing that opening sequence music just turned our nostalgia up a few notches.

ABC released the Roseanne revival’s official opening title sequence, which is an homage to the original credits. Once again, the entire Conner clan is seated at their kitchen table enjoying a takeout dinner.

Dan (John Goodman) goes in to give Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) a kiss, then takes a seat before Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) enters. Darlene’s (Sara Gibert) son Mark (Ames McNamara) wanders in next, then Darlene can be seen walking over to take her daughter Harris’ (Emma Kenney) cell phone away. Afterwards, the camera pans to Beck (Alicia Goranson), followed by D.J. (Michael Fishman) and his daughter Mary (Jayden Rey).

The girl tries to snatch some of Roseanne’s food, before the grandmother furiously licks it, then she unleashes her famous laugh.

Take a look at the original run’s opening sequence below:

Ahead of the release of the opening sequence, critics have been giving the upcoming nine-episode tenth season of the hit ABC sitcom mostly positive reviews. A review by USA Today calls the reboot “exactly what you’d expect, for better or worse,” noting that the original series “broke ground,” which the revival fails to do.

All in all, the series is shaping up for average reception. USA Today gave it two out of four stars. TV Line gave it a B+, and Entertainment Weekly has handed down an A-.

The nine-episode 10th season of Roseanne is set to premiere March 27 with two back-to-back episodes, 21 year after the end of its ninth season. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming revival Sunday during the Oscars when a trailer for the series debuted.

The original cast is set to return to the series with Barr, including Goodman, Gilbert and Metcalf.

The return of Goodman left a question on everyone’s mind, as his character, Dan, was revealed to have died of a heart attack in the show’s ninth season finale. However, it’s since been revealed that the new season will ignore that finale, which included other bombshells that were out of the norm for the show.

The show will also take on political themes, as Barr revealed the titular character voted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

“I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country,” Barr told The Hollywood Reporter.