‘Roseanne’ Cast Member Laurie Metcalf Reveals Worst Part of Working With George Clooney

Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf revealed the worst part of working with George Clooney: knowing that some day, she will not be working with George Clooney.

While on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Thursday night, Metcalf was asked about “the best and worst part of having George Clooney as a lover on Roseanne.”

“Well, the best was the season we got to do together, alluding to us having a romantic relationship,” Metcalf said. “It was the best, that was fun.”

However the worst part was learning that Clooney’s Booker Brooks would only be a temporary love interest for Metcalf’s Jackie.

“And the worst, the worst was when for some reason he didn’t come back after season 1,” Metcalf said. “Whatever happened to George?”

Clooney was still in the early stages of his career when he appeared on the first season of Roseanne as a foreman at the factory where Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and her sister Jackie (Metcalf) worked. Clooney later made an appearance in the 1991 Halloween episode “Trick Me Up, Trick Me Down,” but has stayed far from his Roseanne past since becoming an A-lister. In fact, he has no interest in taking part in ABC‘s revival.

“Well, George Clooney didn’t want to come on — so that was a bummer, but he lives in Italy,” Roseanne Barr said in a recent interview with Howard Stern. “He’s said some really silly things about me, but I still love him.”

Executive producer Bruce Helford also told The Los Angeles Times he would “certainly love” to see Clooney on the show, but would “not promise anything.”

Helford also told Deadline they plan on reaching out to Clooney for season two.

“I think we’d love to have as many actors from the original back as we can, it’s just a matter of how much we can do in 13 episodes,” Helford said.

Roseanne‘s first reboot season finished on May 22. The show will return on ABC Tuesdays in the fall for another season, the 11th overall.

During the show’s original run, Metcalf won three Emmys for playing Jackie. In a Parade interview, the Lady Bird actress said she hopes Roseanne Season 11 will delve into Jackie’s career as a life coach.

“They allude to the fact that I’m a life coach now, which I find hysterical,” Metcalf said. “But we didn’t get to see her practicing being a life coach. I’m hoping that we get to see that this next time around. Jackie has zero qualifications. I mean, she has ruined every relationship that she has ever been in. I find it funny that she could coach anybody else in their relationships, because she has failed in all of hers. I would love to see how bad she is at being a life coach. Or however they want to do it.”

Photo credit: ABC