Watch ‘Roseanne’ Cast Members Wish Happy Holidays to Everyone

Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf wished Roseanne fans happy holidays from the set of the revived show, which airs in the new year.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/FqSRZngtWW — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) December 25, 2017

“From all of us here at Roseanne, happy holidays, everyone,” Gilbert, who plays Darlene, said.

“Merry Christmas to the Christians, happy Hanukkah to the Jewish community, happy Kwanzaa to our African American friends, to our Muslim brothers and sisters, Ramadan Mubarak,” Metcalf, who plays Jackie, continued.

“OK, I really think ‘Happy holidays, everyone,’ covered it,” Gilbert cut in.

The clip gives yet another look at the set, which perfectly replicates the iconic Conner family living room from the original series.

Most of the original cast is coming back, even though John Goodman’s character Dan was revealed to be dead in the season nine finale. ABC will ignore that, bringing Roseanne and Dan back together.

In addition to Gilbert and Metcalf being back, Roseanne Barr is back as Roseanne, John Goodman is back as Dan, Lecy Goranson is back as Becky and Michael Fishman will play DJ again. Johnny Galecki is also confirmed as Darlene’s husband (formerly boyfriend) David.

Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in some episodes of the series, will play a different role.

Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr., Natalie West and Adilah Barnes will also be back.

New faces include Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd, Shameless‘ Emma Kenny and Jayden Rey.

One character not expecting to come back is Mark, David’s older brother. The late Glenn Quinn played the role on the original series and the producers don’t plan on recasting the role.

Roseanne returns to TV after a 20-year absence on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The new season runs nine episodes, including a one-hour premiere.