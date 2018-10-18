All the ‘Roseanne’ Guests We’d Love to See Reappear on ‘The Conners’

One of the great things about the original Roseanne series was the guest stars that popped, a few of which could easily return on The Conners.

While the spinoff series already had a number of guest stars reportedly lined up — such as Justin Long, Juliette Lewis, and Mary Steenburgen — there is surely room for a few more.

Sadly, there were some great guests who appeared on Roseanne who have since passed away, like the legendary Debbie Reynolds and comedy icon Chris Farley.

Below, we have put together a list of past Roseanne guest stars who are still around today and could very easily pop up on The Conners. Scroll down to check it out and let us know who you would like to see return!

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris rose to stardom as the star of Doogie Howser, M.D., right around the same time Roseanne was airing.

During season four of the series, Harris appeared on Roseanne as Doogie Howser in a dream sequence.

There’s no reason NPH couldn’t throw his old doctor’s coat back on and appear as the beloved star star one more time on The Conners.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres made an appearance in season seven of Roseanne as a therapist named Dr. Whitman.

Considering what the Conner family are collectively going through after their matriarch died, there could be an opportunity for Dr. Whitman to come out of retirement.

George Clooney

George Clooney was really more than a guest star on Roseanne, as prior to becoming a Hollywood A-lister, he was a supporting cast member on the show.

During the first season of the show, Clooney played Roseanne Conner’s boss, Booker Brooks. He later made an appearance in season four as well.

While Clooney certainly has a lot going on these days, it would be fun for fans to see him make a visit to the Conner family.

Sharon Stone

During season seven of Roseanne, Sharon Stone made a cameo appearance as a surly trailer park neighbor of Mark (Glenn Quinn) and Becky (Sarah Chalke).

While it may be tough to find the right scenario for Stone’s character to make another cameo, there may be other ways producers could sneak her into The Conners.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt first turned up on Roseanne when he was just 12 years old, appearing as a friend of D.J. Conners’.

He went on to make a few more guest appearances, with the last being during season seven.

The former 3rd Rock from The Sun star could pop back up on The Conners today as a returning friend coming to show some support to D.J. over the loss of his mother.

Jenna Elfman

Jenna Elfman appeared in season eight of Roseanne, playing a teenage hitchhiker that Roseanne and Jackie picked up.

The former Dharma and Greg star wouldn’t necessarily have to return as the same character, but fans would still love a cameo from her in The Conners.

Tobey Maguire

Before he was Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire was a regular child actor who appeared in season three of Roseanne as a friend of Becky.

Similar to our suggestion with Gordon-Levitt, Maguire could make a return on The Conners as a friend coming to console Becky after the loss of her mother.

Eric Dane

Most Roseanne fans don’t even realize that Eric Dane once made an appearance on the show, as his part was very minor and he was very young at the time.

In season eight of the series, Dane turned up as a Disney World bellhop.

Maybe the Conners could make a return trip to the “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”