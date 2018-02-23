Hollywood Stars Who Showed up on ‘Roseanne’

Roseanne was a revolving door for big stars during its original run.

While a few of the celebrities to appear on the show were well-known at the time — being billed as special guest stars — many others were just getting their start in the business when they were on the show. As such, they were often reduced to minor roles even as minimal as simply appearing as extras on some scenes.

Scroll through to see 10 stars who visited the Conner family on Roseanne.

BRUCE WILLIS

Willis made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo during the end credits of episode 22 from the first season, sharing an intimate — and impromptu — moment in bed with Roseanne in place of John Goodman’s character after she calls for her husband.

Alyson Hannigan

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star had a small role as one of Becky’s middle school friends on the sitcom. In season three, episode 4 titled “Like a New Job,” Roseanne takes a job working at a diner in the mall much to Becky’s dismay as the mall is a significant hangout for her and her friends.

One of those friends is Jan whom at first glance is not quite recognizable as everyone’s favorite redheaded witch. Donning dark hair and a 15-year-old face, Hannigan stepped into one of her very first roles as an actress.

Bill Maher

Before he became the controversial comedian he is known as today, Maher spent his time appearing in low-budget films like Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death or making minor appearances wherever he could. One of these just so happened to be an episode of everyone’s favorite housemother.

In episode 20 of season five, Dan and Roseanne struggle with the idea of gifts when their 20th anniversary arrives at last. While Dan takes a second job to attempt to be able to afford something nice Roseanne decides to give him something unforgettable by posing for a saucy photo. And just who is the photographer? Well, none other than Maher himself.

Stephen Dorff

Fans of the actor may be surprised to see a much younger, pre-facial hair Dorff appearing on Roseanne as one of Becky’s very first boyfriends. Total, Dorff only appeared in three episodes within the entire series’ run and all three of those episodes fall within the first nine of season two.

Seeing Dorff appear as Jimmy Meltrigger — a young, respectful jock with a big pair of glasses over his doe-eyes — is quite a sight due to the contrast the character exhibits in comparison to his later roles.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio

While DiCaprio found success much earlier than his good friend Maguire with his breakout role in Who’s Eating Gilbert Grape before skyrocketing to fame after Titanic, he actually had the more minor role on Roseanne.

Leo appeared in episode 16 of season three in a non-speaking role as one of Darlene’s classmates. Tobey appeared just one episode later as a friend to the guy Darlene is currently crushing on.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

While he got his start as a child actor appearing in alien sitcom Third Rock from the Sun, he didn’t actually achieve fame until he had already matured into a fine young man. Of course, before Third Rock from the Sun there was Roseanne in which Gordon-Levitt played George, DJ’s equally strange friend.

He appeared in four episodes between a span of three season.

George Clooney

Perhaps the best known guest star in Roseanne‘s history, Clooney recurred on the beloved comedy series before going into the role of Dr. Doug Ross on ER and to movie stardom.

The character of Booker Brooks was both Roseanne’s boss, friend, and her sister Jackie’s one-time boyfriend. Despite disappearing early in the series’ run the character of Booker was quite important for such a small role.

Ellen DeGeneres

During the time in which she made her guest appearance on the show DeGeneres was known only for her self-titled sitcom and occasional stand-up comedy. She appeared as Jackie and Fred’s marriage counselor in episode 22 of season seven.

Despite being one of the biggest stars to appear on the show, Ellen’s appearance is rather abrupt within the scope of the entire series.

Neil Patrick Harris

In episode 16 of season four, Roseanne contemplates breast reduction surgery after throwing her back out. Eventually deciding upon the surgery, she has a strange dream when she’s put under.

When asked to see the doctor we discover that the genius behind her enormous boobs is none other than Dr. Doogie Howser (Harris) himself. Whether or not Howser exists within the continuity of the show isn’t established as this part of the episode was just a dream and Roseanne could have simply imagined him due to having watched the show.

Though Harris was uncredited for the role his appearance is still one of the best guest appearances in Roseanne‘s original run.

Roseanne will return with all new episodes March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.