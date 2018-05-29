‘Roseanne’ Canceled Following Roseanne Barr’s Aggressive Valerie Jarrett Tweet

Roseanne was officially canceled on Tuesday, according to a statement by ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

Dungey confirmed that the show was cancelled as a direct result of Roseanne Barr’s tweet about Valerie Jarrett, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read Dungey’s brief statement.

The long-time sitcom star was on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning, where she attempted to make a racist and Islamaphobic joke about Jarrett. The offending tweet was posted at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and immediately drew backlash from all sides.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett],” it read. It was later deleted.

Even many of Barr’s co-workers and usual defenders, including Sara Gilbert and Wanda Sykes, renounced the tweet.



A few hours later, Barr apologized to Jarrett and any others who were offended by her post, announcing once again that she was leaving Twitter.

“I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” she wrote, adding in a separate tweet, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Jarrett worked as the Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs in the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017. She was born to American parents in Shiraz, Iran, where her father ran a children’s hospital. She and her family moved back to the United States when she was seven years old.

At first, Barr tried to defend her tweet by saying that it was not racist since Islam is not a race, tweeting: “ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people.” While her original post was deleted, several other defending herself were not.

In her later apology, Barr mentioned Jarrett’s “looks,” seeming to admit that the joke had been a racist shot at the politician’s appearance.

In the hours before the tweet that ended Barr’s sitcom, she was embroiled in another controversial conspiracy theory debate. She tweeted “Chelsea Soros Clinton,” referencing her belief that Clinton was secretly married to a nephew of George Soros.

“Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria,” Clinton replied. “I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!”

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!” Barr responded. “Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?”

Throughout the morning, Barr continued tweeting about the conspiracy theory, despite numerous respondents sending articles disproving her theory. Barr has yet to respond to her show’s cancellation.