‘Roseanne’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos Revealed

As the premiere date for the Roseanne revival inches closer, more behind-the-scenes photos are coming out all the time.

Whether it is candid crew snaps or pictures that offer clues about guest stars, fans are thrilled to see what awaits behind the curtain, and they are eager to get reacquainted with the iconic middle-American TV family they know and love.

In a recent behind-the-scenes clip from EW, Laurie Metcalf, who plays Roseanne’s sister Jackie Harris, spoke about the connection the cast has and how important it was for them to come back together.

“All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they’re up to again. Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they’re up to,” Metcalf said.

“I think two pages in we all kinda felt like everybody was kinda… like everybody just fits,” added Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner.

“It was like we wrapped last week instead of 20 years ago,” John Goodman said, later adding, “The hair on my arms stands up. It’s like if I was going to put my Boy Scouts uniform on again and it still fit.”

Norm Macdonald

The new photos were shared by comedian and comedy writer Morgan Murphy.

Murphy is a stand-up comedian with her own special, Irish Goodbye, and a long list of writing credits, including on shows like 2 Broke Girls, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

She is now a part of the writing staff on the Roseanne revival, along with some other big names in comedy.

One of them being former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm MacDonald.

Norm Macdonald… again

Macdonald is most well-known for his time on Saturday Night Live, where he anchored the “Weekend Update” segment from 1994–1997.

He also steps into film roles occasionally, having been in comedy classics like Billy Madison and Dirty Work.

Before all that, however, Macdonald was a writer on the The Dennis Miller Show, and on a couple of episodes of the original Roseanne series.

Wanda Sykes

Another big name on the new Roseanne writing staff is stand-up comedian Wanda Sykes.

Sykes would be most familiar from Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ post-Seinfeld series The New Adventures of Old Christine as well as HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She also had her own sitcom, Wanda at Large, for a period of time back in 2003, as well as her own talk show, The Wanda Sykes Show, in 2009/2010.

In the past, she has written for series such as The Chris Rock Show, Last Comic Standing, and she also contributed material to The 74th Annual Academy Awards.

Whitney Cummings

The last photo that Murphy shared shows comedian and actress Whitney Cummings hard at work with other Roseanne staff.

Cummings (like Murphy, Macdonald, and Sykes) got her start as a stand-up and eventually begin doing film and TV.

In addition to creating her own show, Whitney, Cummings also co-created 2 Broke Girls, and was an executive producer on the series.

Most recently, she made her film writer/director debut with The Female Brain, which co-stars Toby Kebbell, Jane Seymour, Sofía Vergara, and James Marsden.

Two Becky’s with the good hair then this idiot pic.twitter.com/wh1KPxoj46 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 9, 2018

Cummings has been sharing quite a few of her own behind-the-scenes photos as well.

In the one above, she can be seen with Sarah Chalke and Lecy Goranson, both of whom played Becky Conner-Healy on the original Roseanne.

Chalke will be featured in the nine-episode revival as a married, middle-class woman that decides to hire Becky (played by role-originating actress Goranson) as her pregnancy surrogate.

Another photo shared by Cummings shows her and her fellow writers goofing off a bit.

The photo appears to show Murphy catching Cummings and Macdonald off guard in a candid snap.

In a follow-up tweet, Murphy joked, “We have a nice time!”

Laughter is the best medicine and this is my Doc. Can’t wait for y’all to see all the LOLs Christopher Lloyd provides on Roseanne next year. ?? pic.twitter.com/hbbUvuMU1F — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 19, 2017

Another photo that Cummings shared saw the comedian and writer hanging out with Hollywood icon Christopher Lloyd on the set of the new show.

Lloyd will reportedly be guest-starring on the Roseanne revival as a friend (perhaps boyfriend?) of Roseanne and Jackie’s mother Beverly.

This will be his first time appearing on the series.

Nearly the entire original cast of Roseanne is returning for the revival, wit hone of them being DJ himself, Michael Fishman.

Cummings snapped a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with Fishman and posted it to Twitter.

Many of her fans commented on how exciting it was to see the two hanging out, with one person saying, “Still a very recognizable face after all these years, awesome.”

First #Roseanne table read. Surreal and hilarious. I look very serious because I’m in literal shock at what I’m seeing. pic.twitter.com/nM0UQIDcaB — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 18, 2017

The last behind-the-scenes photo we have to share are from the October 2017 first table read of the script.

It features the cast and production/writing staff seated at a large table and everyone seems to have their attention drawn to Ames McNamara, the young boy who will be playing David and Darlene’s 8-year-old son.

Commenting on what the experience was like, Cummings said that it was “surreal and hilarious,” and added, “I look very serious because I’m in literal shock at what I’m seeing.”

You can catch the whole family when the Roseanne revival returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.