‘Roseanne’ Sits Down With Both Beckys in Revival Photos

Roseanne is showing double in new photos from the upcoming reboot.

Two Beckys to be more specific, as the photos show Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) sitting down with both Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Andrea (Sarah Chalke, who also played Becky).

The Conner family matriarch meets Andrea for the first time, who according to TVLine, hires Becky to serve as her surrogate during season 10 — this will be the first time Roseanne will meet her daughter’s new employer, and you can bet they will poke fun at having the two Beckys together in one scene.

The episode, titled “Dress to Impress,” will also see Roseanne spending some time with her grandson Mark (Ames McNamara), including a trip to school, where we can see Grandma addressing the entire class along with her grandson.

The photos also show what looks like a tense scene between Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Dan (John Goodman) so the episode will also likely address some dramatic areas.

The nine-episode 10th season of Roseanne is set to premiere March 27, 21 year after the end of its ninth season. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming revival Sunday during the Oscars when a trailer for the series debuted.

Barr recently teased the upcoming tenth season on Twitter.

“guys: tthe roseanne show is about a story arc: each of the nine episodes build to a climax that tells a complete story about a typical American,” the actress tweeted.

The original cast is set to return to the series with Barr, including Goodman, Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf.

The return of Goodman left a question on everyone’s mind, as his character, Dan, was revealed to have died of a heart attack in the show’s ninth season finale. However, it’s since been revealed that the new season will ignore that finale, which included other bombshells that were out of the norm for the show.

The show will also take on political themes, as Barr revealed the titular character voted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

“I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country,” Barr told The Hollywood Reporter.