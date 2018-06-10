Roseanne Barr Could Possibly Halt ‘Roseanne’ Reboot

Roseanne Barr could possibly stop ABC‘s attempt to revamp Roseanne after the wave of controversy surrounding the show.

Recent reports suggest that ABC is attempting to pull together a spinoff of the sitcom centered around Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), the daughter of Barr’s character. However, TMZ reports that Barr could stop the spinoff’s production before it even begins.

The outlet spoke to anonymous sources “close to the production” of Roseanne who said that Barr does indeed have a financial stake in the original series and the characters she created. This fact was widely assumed, but this source is the best confirmation of that fact so far.

ABC is trying to figure just how much Barr is financially beneficial to the project and if she has any claim to characters outside of her own, Roseanne Conner.

TMZ is reporting that it is “very possible” that Barr will fight not to be cut out of profits resulting from any kind of Roseanne reboot. This would ultimately defeat the purpose of ABC firing Barr from the project, which was done after she tweeted a racist comment about a former Barack Obama aide.

No solid details about the Roseanne reboot have been announced, but it is believed that most of the cast and crew would return for the project.

The stars, including Gilbert have kept mum on the subject of a spinoff when discussing the situation.

Gilbert has talked about the controversy several times, but has not revealed any tips about what’s next for the Roseanne family.

“I am proud of the show we made,” Gilbert said on The Talk. “The show has always been about diversity, love [and] inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.”

The only star to somewhat address the rumors was John Goodman, who plays Barr’s on-screen husband Dan. Goodman was directly asked about reboot rumors by a cameraman, but the Golden Globe winner had no information about a spinoff.

“Then you’ve heard more than I have,” Goodman said in the video, which was published by Entertainment Tonight.

Seasons 1-9 of Roseanne are still streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 10 has been taken out of syndication by ABC and is no longer available on Hulu.

