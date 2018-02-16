Here Is How the ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Happened

The Roseanne reboot is weeks away and you can thank John Goodman and Sara Gilbert for making it happen.

The entire cast of the beloved ABC sitcom sat down with Joy Behar during a special 20/20 Thursday to spill secrets about the show back in the day, as well as what fans can expect from the upcoming new episodes.

After a touching look at the first day back on set, the special revealed the story behind bringing back Roseanne for a tenth season twenty years later.

It all started when Goodman made an appearance on Gilbert’s talk show The Talk on CBS, where both of them performed a Roseanne tribute sketch where Gilbert came out to her tv dad as a talk show host.

“It was just a fluke moment on Sara’s talk show… it felt like gold,” Goodman said. “It’s just like falling out of bed it was so easy.”

Goodman was asked if he would ever consider doing a remake of the hit show, which he answered “hell yes!” without hesitating, to loud cheers from the talk show’s live audience.

“I just thought, ‘oh, maybe the cast will do this,’” Gilbert said. “So I reached out to Roseanne and she thought about it a little bit, and we started to talk about it and it started to feel right.”

“I got a call from Sara Gilbert saying ‘what would you think about revisiting Roseanne” and I said yes, yes, when, where do we show up? I’m in,” star Laure Metcalf said, who is nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 for her role on Lady Bird.

“I came with a list of things that I would have to have in order to do it,” series star Roseanne Barr said. “I have a lot anxiety, I don’t bear stress well at 65. I can’t be at odds with anybody anymore, too old. And she [Gilbert] said ‘I can do it’ so I said, okay, do it!”

“Three weeks later we had a deal at ABC,” she added.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner, said that with the current divisive political climate, there is no better time to reintroduce the Conner family to network television audiences.

“We wanted to show an actual depiction of America,” Barr said.

Roseanne will be back with all-new episodes Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.