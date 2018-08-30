‘Riverdale’ Drops New Season 3 Trailer and Things Get Creepy

Riverdale‘s third season premieres in a little over one month, and a new trailer released on Wednesday is giving fans an even bigger look into what they can expect when the teen drama returns in October.

The trailer starts off with a strong dose of Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes), with Archie in handcuffs on a bus before he’s shown with Veronica.

“We will survive whatever you have planned because we are endgame,” Veronica tells dad Hiram (Mark Consuelos) in what is sure to be one of many showdowns between the two during the season, now that Hiram has cut his daughter off after she refused to be part of his illegal ways.

Archie also now has a giant “S” tattoo on his bicep, which seems to indicate some sort of Serpent loyalty, though whether he’s now a full-fledged member remains to be seen. In a very Archie move, he also throws a bottle from behind bars at one point.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are still solid, though Betty is likely distracted by the cult threatening to claim her mom, sister and niece and nephew.

Said cult gives the trailer some of its creepiest moments, including this glimpse of a giant horned figure with tree branches for wings that looks very similar to the one in a book shown just seconds before.

Is this apparition a dream? A hallucination? Someone dressed up in a costume that must have taken serious work to make? It seems we’ll have to wait until Season 3 to find out.

Falice shippers will also be happy to see this trailer, as a quick clip shows FP (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) in bed together with a very serpent-like tattoo visible on Alice’s leg.

There’s also a moment of action between Kevin (Casey Cott) and Moose (Cody Kearsley), glimpses of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Archie holding back dad Fred (Luke Perry) as he makes a lunge for something.

The clip ends with Jughead shouting for help as he pans a flashlight over two bodies located before some sort of candle-lit circle featuring a structure that looks very similar to the creepy tree-man seen above.

Along with what we see in the trailer, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has previously revealed that Season 3 will include another musical episode, a flashback episode and a wedding.

Riverdale returns to the CW on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Photo Credit: The CW