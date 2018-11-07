‘Riverdale’: Kelly Ripa to Play Real-Life Husband Mark Consuelos’ Mistress in Season 3

Kelly Ripa has been cast in the role she “was born to play” as her real-life husband’s mistress on Riverdale.

The talk show host shared the news on her Instagram Tuesday, announcing she would be joining husband Mark Consuelos on the hit CW series, playing the role of Hiram Lodge’s mistress.

“It’s a family affair,” Ripa wrote on the caption. “Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the [CW Riverdale].”

In the photo, Ripa can be seen sitting in a large brown chair, wearing a small black minidress.

Consuelos quickly responded to the photo, sharing in his wife’s excitement, writing, “Yes please.”

Fans of Ripa and Riverdale took to the comments section to celebrate the news.

“I am so excited for this! I may be more obsessed now than before!” one Instagram user wrote.

“OMG IM SO EXCITED!!!! HALEY & MATEO 2.0,” another user commented, remembering the couple’s former on-screen romance on All My Children.

“Yassss! I literally said this on Twitter a few weeks ago!! So perfect,” a third one commented.

The CW confirmed the news of Ripa’s casting to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“Kelly Ripa will guest star on Riverdale as Mrs. Mulwray: Confident and tough, she is Hiram Lodge’s alleged mistress,” the network said in a statement. “She’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

Ripa is not the only member of the Consuelos family who joined Mark on the series. The couple’s eldest son Michael joined the cast of the series to play the role of a young Hiram Lodge for an episode of the CW drama, slated to air Wednesday.

The episode will see the stars of the series, including KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, take on the roles of their on-screen parents in a 1990s-flashback episode.

Mark joined the show as Hiram Lodge, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) villainous father in the beginning of season two, after the character was released from prison.

The former Pitch star — who wed Ripa in 1996 after the couple met on the set of All My Children the previous year — predicted the casting in July, opening up to the outlet about having his wife guest star on the series.

“Wouldn’t it be great? She could play a nice little saucy character,” Consuelos told the publication at the time. “Hiram’s mistress or something like that?”

Looks like the Riverdale writers’ room delivered on the star’s wishes.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.