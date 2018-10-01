‘Riverdale’ Casts Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough

Riverdale has cast Riley Keough after the actress tweeted about wanting to join the show, Vulture reports, proving that the law of attraction might just work.

In March, Keough had tweeted, “I just want to be cast in Riverdale,” with her wish officially coming true just a few months later.

Keough will appear in an upcoming episode of the CW’s teen drama as a mysterious woman named Laurie Lake, an “all-American farm girl” who helps Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) after they arrive on her property looking for somewhere to stay.

In typical Riverdale fashion, what begins as a “warm and possibly flirtatious” encounter soon morphs into one that presents “more danger than they could have imagined.”

The mysterious casting announcement gives no indication as to why Archie and Jughead would be on a farm or whether the farm in question is the one Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) sister Polly (Tiera Skovbye) stayed at while she was pregnant.

It’s also unclear whether the danger Archie and Jughead find themselves in is physical danger or the danger of either of the two teens cheating on their respective girlfriends, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Betty.

Laurie Lake has previously appeared in Archie Comics in Wilbur Comics, which were a sort of parallel to the Archie Comics Riverdale is based on. Laurie was the girlfriend to Wilbur Wilkins and served as a parallel to Betty, who was dating Archie in those comics.

After the news was reported, Keough took to Twitter once again, writing, “Tweet and you shall receive.”

Keough is the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

The 29-year-old previously starred in films including Magic Mike, Logan Lucky and Mad Max: Fury Road. She has also appeared in a number of independent films and started her own production company, Felix Culpa, with producer Gina Gammell.

Riverdale‘s third season has been reported to be its darkest yet, with the previously mentioned farm likely a major part of that. At the end of Season 2, Polly tells her family that The Farm is coming to Riverdale, and teasers for the season show Polly and Alice (Madchen Amick) getting pretty involved in the cult-like organization.

While it’s unclear whether Laurie is actually involved in The Farm or just a literal girl who lives on a farm, it’s safe to guess that her presence will be felt in one way or another.

Riverdale returns to the CW on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Photo Credit: Getty / Charley Gallay