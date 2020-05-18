'Rick and Morty' Season 4, Episode 8: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

✖

If you didn't catch Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 8 on Sunday, you are definitely going to want to catch up. This weekend saw one of the series' best installments to date, and fans will be talking about it for a long time to come. There are a few ways to watch the episode on-demand or online if you missed the broadcast.



Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 6 — "The Vat of Acid Episode" — is available to watch on the Adult Swim website and the Adult Swim app. Right now, the three latest episodes require a valid cable log-in to watch, so unfortunately cord-cutters will not be able to stream it there. The next best option is to rent or purchase the episode digitally, on a service like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or YouTube TV. Die-hard fans may want to consider buying a season pass on one of these services so you don't have to worry about staying up for the midnight premiere every Sunday.

There is one other option — thought admittedly not a particularly reliable one: Adult Swim's livestream marathons. At the time of this writing, the Adult Swim website and app are doing a Rick and Morty marathon in chronological order, with the episodes of Season 4 re-running on Monday evening. If you happen to catch one of these livestreams, you can get caught up on new episodes there — keep an eye on the Adult Swim social media accounts if you're interested.

As for subscription streaming services, Rick and Morty Season 4 has not reached any of them yet. The first three seasons are available on Hulu, but it typically takes a few months after the season finale for them to reach the platform. Fans will get yet another option later this month, however, as Rick and Morty is included in the catalogue for HBO Max.

HBO Max launches on Wednesday, May 27, just days before the Rick and Morty Season 4 finale. Since Adult Swim is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, the show will be right at home on the new streaming service, but sadly, the parent company is not delivering episodes any fast. According to a report by Variety, new episodes of Rick and Morty will reach HBO Max at the same time they reach Hulu — typically about 5 months after the season finale on cable.

However you watch it, "The Vat of Acid Episode" is well worth the price. Continuing with this season's trend of discord between the two title characters, Morty lashes out at Rick for one of his less inspired schemes. In response, Rick makes one of the most shocking inventions of his long career.

Catch the latest episode of Rick and Morty on the Adult Swim app, the network's livestreams, or on a digital store. The next new episode, "Childrick of Mort," premieres on Sunday, May 24 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.