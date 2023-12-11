'Rick and Morty' Season 7, Episode 9: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 9 premiered on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim and the Adult Swim app. The app has the episode available to stream any time, but only for users with a valid cable login. For cord-cutters that want to watch the new season, the only way is to rent or purchase it on a digital store.

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on TV right now, but its target audience may not have access to a full cable package. While no streamers are carrying it week-to-week, it is relatively reasonable to watch on a PVOD service like Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu. You can buy the entire season there for $18.99, and new episodes will appear in your library within hours of airing on TV until the season is over. This is the best way to watch the new season right now, since it will be months before it is added to a subscription-based streaming service like Hulu or Max.

You can buy individual episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 on PVOD services as well – they start at $1.99 each – however, most fans will likely be looking for the entire season there. To be clear, if you have a cable login but you happened to missed the premiere on Sunday night, you should be able to access the episode on the Adult Swim app whenever you want. The entire season is there to stream and will stay available.

Season 7 has had some heavy moments already, but Episode 9, "Mort: Ragnarick" promises to tackle the big questions in the cold open. It shows Rick (Ian Cardoni) investigating the nature of the afterlife and resolving to tap it for energy, with a bemused Morty (Harry Belden) along for the ride. It looks like this episode might tackle the question of what will motivate Rick now that his nemesis, Rick Prime is dead.

There's one more episode to go after this one – "Fear No Mort" premiering on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. After that there's no telling when Rick and Morty will be back, but many fans are ecstatic for the new episodes we've gotten this fall. There are at least three more seasons to go before the show needs to be either renewed or canceled. For now, catch Rick and Morty on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim or on your prefered PVOD service.