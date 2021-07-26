'Rick and Morty' Season 5, Episode 6: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

✖

Rick and Morty is now more than halfway through Season 5, but you might need an interdimensional cable crystal to catch up. The show airs on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. If you missed the live broadcast this weekend, there are really only two ways to watch it now.

New episodes of Rick and Morty Season 5 are available on AdultSwim.com and the Adult Swim app after they are on TV. However, only users with a valid cable login can watch these episodes. There is no option to subscribe to the app independently, so if you do not have cable or satellite, your best option is to find the show on a digital store. Rick and Morty Season 5 is available here on Amazon Video, and is also available on iTunes, Google Play and other marketplaces.

You can purchase individual episodes of Rick and Morty Season 5 for as little as $1.99 each, or just pick up the whole season for $14.99. If you go for the whole season, you'll get the next few episodes within a few hours after they air on TV. Episodes purchased this way come uncensored, with all the curse words and tirades intact.

It's worth noting that you can watch Rick and Morty Season 5 with a skinny TV bundle like Hulu + Live TV (available here with a free trial for new users.) However, the episodes will not be available to stream after their telecast is over. This option is only good if you plan to be in front of your screen at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday nights, and it won't let you catch up on the season so far.

Additionally, if you plan on waiting for Season 5 to hit subscription-based streaming services like the standard Hulu plan or HBO Max, you might be in for a long wait. There's no telling when the new season will be available there with the others, but if last season is any indication it will likely take a few months.

One way or another, die-hard fans will want to see Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 6 "Rick and Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" for themselves. The episode is already getting a positive reception from critics and fans alike. You can catch the next episode, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

