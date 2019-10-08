‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Return Date Revealed

A new trailer for Season 4 of Rick and Morty confirmed the release date for Sunday, Nov. 10 — though the season of the intergalactic series will be split in two halves. Fans were elated to see the return of Mr. Poopy Butthole in the trailer that Adult Swim dropped overnight, offering the best look yet at the return of the show that has been MIA since 2017.

In the trailer, fans see not only Mr. Poopy Butthole — who gets to show off his kung-fu skills — but also the Meeseeks and Gearhead. Plus, the hijinks are back in full swing: Morty gets a dragon, Morty turns into a winged demon and Morty sees multiple creatures being shot in front of him. The teenager can also be seen getting yet another stamp on his loyalty card, while Rick turns Doctor Strange’s lab coat into a sentient suffocating garment. While story details are relatively light, it appears that Morty’s dad, Jerry, has formed a start-up company with an alien, which will inevitably go bad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The alien is played by Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows director Taika Waititi, giving Season 4 its first big-name guest and adding another name to a high-profile list of stars over the years. Co-creator Justin Roiland discussed the character and joked a bit at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 about their choice of premiere location, according to Gamestop.

“He’s a new character, and he’s fun, and we’re excited to be able to introduce him to you here at Comic-Con because there’s all kinds of merch and stuff,” Roiland joked.

A previous teaser trailer hinted at a “November 2019” air date, though it’s now confirmed as Nov. 10. Unfortunately, the show will air only the first five episodes of the season weekly, while the latter five will presumably premiere sometime in 2020. Roiland confirmed a 10-episode season back in July.

While the two-year wait between seasons has been agonizing for Rick and Morty fans, Roiland and Dan Harmon told Entertainment Weekly that it likely won’t happen again. “I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between Seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

Season 4 of Rick and Morty premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 on Adult Swim.