‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 5 Preview Sees the Lead Characters Stranded in Space

The preview for Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5 is here, giving us our first look at the midseason finale. The new installment finds Rick and Morty trapped in space due a flat tire on their spaceship, facing danger from “everything,” according to Rick. The episode is titled “Rattlestar Ricklactica.”

Rick and Morty Season 4 will be half over this weekend, sadly. However, it looks like we can expect the show to go out with a bang heading into its holiday break. The preview turns a classic sci-fi trope on its head by making space dangerous for what is in it, rather than what is not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not in danger, there’s nothing out here!” Morty says.

“Literally everything is out here,” Rick shouts back. “And unlike everywhere else, I’m too busy to help you.”

As he tries to retort, Morty is attack from behind by — of all things — a snake in a tiny, snake-sized spacesuit.

“There are snakes in space?!” he asks.

Get back in the car, Morty! New #RickandMorty this Sunday at 11:30pm on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/jpNWnGDt06 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) December 10, 2019

“There’s literally everything in space, Morty!” Rick says.

Judging by the preview, it looks like this could be a low-key episode focusing just on Rick and Morty themselves. Their dynamic has been shifting a lot in the last few episodes, and there is definitely some tension that needs to be resolved. We may see a big shift in their relationship before the holiday break.

There is also reason to expect a big reveal at the end of the upcoming episode. In a recent interview with Variety, voice actor Spencer Grammer said that there was a post-credit “tag” coming up which she was “still obsessed with.”

“We have a tag in Season 4 that’s going to tee some s— up in Season 5,” added series co-creator Justin Roiland.

It would make sense if this big post-credit scene was revealed now, to hold fans’ attention while the show goes on a (hopefully brief) hiatus. However, some fans also think this week’s scene between the dragon Balthromaw and the talking cat could be what Roiland was talking about. After all, Rick did call the plotline the “big season finale right there” in one of his typical fourth wall breaks.

Whatever the case, there is a lot of interesting stuff coming up in Rick and Morty, and the midseason finale is sure to be a must-see. The episode airs on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. It can be streamed with the Adult Swim app, a skinny TV bundle or by purchasing the episodes on an online store like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or Google Play.