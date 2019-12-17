‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 5: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5 aired on Sunday night, and you are not going to want to wait to see this one. The series’ midseason finale is available to watch on demand or online depending on your subscription deals. One way or another, you will want to see it before the show returns in 2020.

On Sunday night, “Rattlestar Ricklactica” aired on Adult Swim. For cable viewers, the episode can now be viewed on the Adult Swim mobile app or the Adult Swim website. Sadly, these services to not have an independent subscription option, so a valid cable login is needed to view it.

For cord-cutters, Rick and Morty is a little trickier to catch after the fact. The show can be streamed with skinny TV bundles like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV, but these services do not carry the episodes after they premiere.

The best way to watch them is by purchasing the season digitally. Rick and Morty Season 4 is available on online stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and Google Play for about $2 per episode or around $20 for the full season. This way, you get access to the episode within hours after it airs, and the dialogue is uncensored, sparing you from all those annoying bleeps.

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5 marks the end of this promised run of episodes. There are no more on the schedule, and Adult Swim has not identified a return date yet. The season was clearly structured differently than past installments, with this one planned as a narrative breaking point.

On Twitter, co-creator Justin Roiland called this his favorite episode of the batch, and fans quickly saw why. It was full of dense lines of dialogue, which work well with Roiland’s exuberant delivery as both title characters.

Behind the scenes, there are a lot of big things coming for Rick and Morty as the show continues its meteoric rise to household recognition status. The series was renewed for a massive 70-episode deal last year, ensuring that there are years of interdimensional adventures to come.

For Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon, that job security hopefully means faster production. Last year, Roiland told Polygon that the deal would allow them to “keep the machine going,” hopefully shortening the gaps between seasons.

Meanwhile, Adult Swim’s parent company, WarnerMedia is launching HBO Max in 2020, and Rick and Morty has been included in the new streaming service’s catalog. Fans hope that this will make it easier to watch the show without cable, possibly making new episodes available in real time starting in Season 5.

The first half of Rick and Morty Season 4 is available now on the Adult Swim app or on digital stores. Check back for updates on new episodes as they become available.