‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 4 Not on Tonight

If you’re nestled into your recliner and have your TV turned on to Adult Swim, don’t be surprised if Rick and Morty isn’t on your screen. The show announced that it would be skipping a new episode for its regularly scheduled Sunday air date. The reason has to do with the holiday weekend and the show urging fans to spend time with family instead of watching the show. The announcement said that the series will kick back up on Dec. 8 at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Show.

December 8th, Morty. Next episode, Morty. Gonna be a good one. Dragons n shit, Morty. pic.twitter.com/9xywH9isOO — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 25, 2019

Fans were quick to react to the news that their favorite show would be skipping a week.

“We wait a little over a year or so then now we have to wait a week for another episode? [Shaking my head],” one user responded to show’s Twitter account.

Another reacted, “Two weeks is too long but I know the new episode will be worth it!”

The fourth season debuted in November. There will be 10 episodes in the season. Only the first five episode release dates were revealed.

Fans of the show enjoyed an entertaining third episode. In it, Rick and Morty went on a journey into the Temple of Doom where they donned anti-bobbiesuits to avoid any dangerous traps they may encounter while there. They discover their original target was already struck by another grave robber. They track down that person, named Miles, and meet him at a Heist Con where Rick confronts him.

The two agree to do a Heist Off to steal the Crystal Skull of Horowitz. Shortly later, it’s Rick who ends up pulling a fast one and stealing the skull first. In the episode, Elon Musk actually guest stars under the name Elon Tusk. The whole crazy situation of Episode 4 never got out of control for Rick, as usual.

Rick and Morty debuted its first season back on Dec. 2, 2013. Two years later, Season 2 came out. The creators have stuck to the two-year new season release model with Season 3 coming out in 2017 and the latest season this year. There has yet to be any announcement on what the future of the show looks like. There is no word on when and if a Season 5 will come out, presumably in 2021.