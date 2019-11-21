‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 2 May Have Contained an Easter Egg About Season 5

A couple of Easter eggs in this week’s episode of Rick and Morty have fans thinking that there is a long con at play here, possibly hinting at a big reveal in Season 5. This year for the first time, the show has a guaranteed renewal for next season, so this is the perfect time to lay the groundwork for a long-running joke. Fans are working to figure it out, but they may have to wait another two years.

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 2, “The Old Man and the Seat,” featured Jerry getting into business with an alien app designer named Glootie — played by guest star Taikia Waititi. Naturally, their fictitious app, Lovefinderrz, left plenty of room for cross-promotion on the Internet.

Sure enough, there is a functional website at Lovefinderrz.com, featuring the company logo and a seemingly random photo of a person in a heart shape. Across the bottom there is also a random quote from the show every time you refresh the site.

However, the real message may be hidden in the very bottom, among the legal disclaimers and copyright notices: “This is just a fun site, with no affiliation with any show. There is absolutely no secret code. No breadcrumbs to hidden content. No trail to follow. Nope, absolutely no code, so don’t try figuring it out… you know, since there is nothing to figure out.”

You can practically hear this line in Justin Roiland’s voice, sardonic tone and all. As it turns out, there is a secret code of sorts, hidden in the website’s source code.

“Coming… maybe, but you may have to wait two or more friggin’ years to find out,” the hidden message reads.

Fans are bending over backwards to try and figure out what this all might mean. One obvious answer is the premiere date for Rick and Morty Season 5. Fans waited about two years between Seasons 2 and 3 of the show, and then even longer before this season began. This could represent the creators telling us — truthfully or otherwise — that the wait will be just as long this time around.

On the other hand, some fans argued that it might be telling us to check back on the Lovefinderrz site in two years. The showrunners could have plans to post some more secret content there, or build an interactive site around it.

Others guessed that it was all just a clever advertising ploy, meant to reinforce the show’s reputation for meta-commentary and perhaps promote its popular game Pocket Mortys. Whatever the case, Lovefinderzz is sure to see an upswing in traffic in November of 2021, just in case.



Rick and Morty airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.